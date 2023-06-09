TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Golfers took a swing for charity today at the Tazewell County Country Club.

In it’s third year, Clubs and Scrubs is a golf tournament that raises fund for patient needs at the Heritage Hall nursing home. 92 golfers took the green today in support of the needs fund.

“The fund is used to be able to buy things for our patients like Christmas presents or any items that they need,” said Heritage Hall Admissions Director Sherry Turner.

Clubs and Scrubs golf tournament estimates $17,000 raised for Heritage Hall patient funds.

