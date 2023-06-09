Clearing up tonight and tomorrow, but more rain is on the way

Temperatures will be cool again tonight
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A lot of the haze in our area will begin to exit the region tomorrow evening. The air quality will continue to improve as we head into the evening hour tonight. By Sunday, the smoke will have almost completely exited the region.

The smoke will begin to exit the area Saturday night.
(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures falling into the upper 40s as we see mainly clear skies. This will allow temperatures to fall to very unseasonable levels. Luckily, we’ll stay dry as we head into Saturday.

Temperatures tonight will be falling into the upper 40s for another unseasonable night.
(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures on Saturday will begin to warm back up into the 70s. We’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies, though we could still see a little haze in the far northern parts of the area, which could keep things a little cooler. As we head into the evening though, temps will fall back down to seasonable levels overnight.

Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day.
(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday is looking to be a different story. We’re watching the flooding possibility as we could see some stronger showers and thunderstorms moving through the area overnight and into Monday morning. We are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Sunday, so stay weather aware.

Sunday into Monday is looking very wet. Stay tuned!
(WVVA WEATHER)

