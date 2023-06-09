A Broken Spur Riding Academy utilizes equine therapy to help those with disabilties

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the last three years, A Broken Spur Riding Academy, a non-profit organization in Beaver, has been helping create bonds between horses and people, those able-bodied and those not.

The academy utilizes equine-related therapy to help those with disabilities. Its programming is heavily focused on helping children.

“It can actually help with strengthening mental disabilities and the mental disability section of it,” shared Sarah Dorsey, owner of A Broken Spur Riding Academy. “It actually helps focus students a lot better.”

Dorsey tells WVVA that she wanted to combine her two passions in life, nursing and horses, to make an impact in her community.

“In a world where things are so chaotic, and this is just a different sense of getting kids active, getting kids out there to do things that they don’t get to do every day because of their disabilities. It just kind of warms your soul.”

The Bond family is one that has benefited from A Broken Spur’s lessons. Oak Bonds has been bringing her six-year-old daughter, Adia, to the academy for three months. She says it has completely changed their lives.

“It’s been great. It’s great to see her smile again instead of hiding away, you know, in her room or trying to distance herself from...me and her dad,” Bonds shared. “She’s more, you know, back wanting to be right beside us, you know, and happy.”

While the academy’s programming works to aid disabled students, it also helps able-bodied individuals, both through lessons and through volunteering. 15-year-old Kailey Davis is helping out at the academy for the summer, and she says she’s ready to follow in Dorsey’s footsteps in making a difference.

“Some things that I’m hoping and willing to accomplish here is making an impact on other lives and helping others become more educated on horses and having fun this summer because every kid needs to have fun,” she tells WVVA.

A Broken Spur Riding Academy is currently enrolling new students. Activities work to increase core and leg strength, tune fine motor skills, improve speech behaviors and more. Additionally, Dorsey says they are always looking for volunteers and are even trying to begin a Veterans program.

The academy- located at 116 Carl Vest Road- is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Learn more at www.abrokenspurwv.org.

