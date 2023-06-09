Beckley Police Officer graduates from FBI National Academy

Sgt. Jamie Blume
Sgt. Jamie Blume
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey announced that Sergeant Jamie Blume has graduated from the FBI National Academy as a member of the 286th session.

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on June 8th, 2023.  Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers will be invited to attend the course.

Sgt. Blume currently serves as a training coordinator for the Beckley Police Department. He is a Marine Corps veteran, has served with the Beckley Police Department for almost eighteen years, and holds a bachelor’s degree in social science.

During his time at the FBI Academy, Sergeant Blume elected to complete advanced/graduate level coursework in constitutional law, behavioral analysis, national security, executive leadership, and executive writing, earning a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia upon completion.

Sgt. Blume is the 19th Officer from the Beckley Police Department to have attended the FBI National Academy. Blume joins Chief Bailey, Deputy Chief Allard, and Sergeant Bragg as active members of the Beckley Police Department who have graduated this prestigious Academy.

