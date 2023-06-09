Beckley man sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kishaun Andre Jones, 23, of Beckley, was sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on December 20, 2021, Jones sold a substance containing methamphetamine to a confidential informant near South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Jones admitted to the transaction and further admitted to selling methamphetamine to the confidential informant on two other occasions in Raleigh County.

On February 23, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jones’ Beckley residence and found quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin as well as three firearms and $6,445. Jones admitted that intended to distribute the controlled substances.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.