Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

Angelo Johnson
Angelo Johnson(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Angelo Johnson, 27, of Beckley, has plead guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on July 13, 2022, Johnson sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, while aided and abetted by another, at a Ewart Avenue residence in Beckley. Johnson admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling a quantity of methamphetamine to the confidential informant in Daniels on October 31, 2022.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

