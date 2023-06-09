Back of the Dragon’s Old Time Revival returns for second year

Back of the Dragon’s Old Time Revival returns for second year
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Rev your engines! Back of the Dragon’s Old Time Revival returns for its second year.

“You know it’s Old Town Revival. Revive. And so we wanted to do something to help our economy here and revive us during this period of time,” said Back of the Dragon co-owner Larry Davidson.

The festivities draw bikers and their tourism dollars from all across the country.

“This whole area is good for riding. We live in Minnesota and you really have to pick and choose there, a lot of farm fields,” said vendor from Minnesota, Ron Wyland.

Besides the beautiful sites OTR also fosters a sense of community.

“Brotherhood, family. I don’t even know my family over here but I will by the time the ride’s over,” said Dan Rider from South Carolina.

This year’s main attraction is a collective of stunt riders.

Here is a full list of the events.

