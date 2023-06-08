Tazewell County Sherriff’s Office Safety Seat Check Up Event

POUNDING MILL. Va. (WVVA) - At the Walmart parking lot in Pounding Mill, Virginia Wednesday, there was as event designed to help shine a light on an important issue: car seat safety.

This event was organized by the Tazewell Sherriff’s Office as part of a revived effort to build awareness on this topic.

They had four safety seat experts on hand to help demonstrate proper seat use and installation.

One expert says simple things like checking for seat recalls or making sure you have the correct size seat can make a huge difference in the safety of a child.

Deputy Matthew Stiltner with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office says having a properly installed may help stop or reduce injury to a child in the event of a car accident. “If there is not proper installation, if you were to get into an accident and the car seat is not securely into the vehicle then that has the risk of causing the car seat with the child in it to start moving forward and can cause the injuries and we don’t want to see that happen we want to make sure that everyone in the vehicle is staying safe.”

Deputy Stiltner adds, the Sherriff’s Office plan to hold events like this one again in the future, with one already planned for the first Tuesday of each month at the Tazewell Sherriff’s Office from four p-m to six p-m.

He says to follow the Sherriff’s Office on Facebook to keep up to date on when and where those events will be held.

