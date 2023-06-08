Tazewell County man wins almost $900,000 through Va. Lottery online game

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - George Cole, of Tazewell, has won $886,819 by playing “The Lamp,” a Virginia Lottery online game. The Lamp features a progressive, growing jackpot and can be accessed at the Lottery’s website, valottery.com, or on the Lottery’s mobile app. The odds per game of winning a prize are 1 in 3.55.

Cole had been playing one morning just before he started his day.

He’d been keeping his eye on the growing jackpot in that particular game, which had recently risen to record-setting territory. It was now the largest-ever online prize since the Virginia Lottery began online play in July 2020.

“Somebody’s got to win it. It might as well be me,” he thought.

A short time later, Cole hit the jackpot.

“My heart about stopped when I realized I’d won!” he said.

Cole said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

