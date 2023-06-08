Taco Bell’s iconic crunchwrap is going vegan

The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho...
The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is testing its first fully vegan entrée item: the Vegan Crunchwrap.

The new version of the popular menu item includes a plant-based protein, topped with two vegan sauces, wrapped in a crunchy tortilla shell.

For now, the fast food chain said it’s only available in cities with notable vegan populations – Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando, while supplies last.

It’s unclear when they might be sold nationwide.

Taco Bell has appealed to vegetarians and vegans for years and even rolled out a vegetarian menu in 2019.

Taco Bell said nearly a quarter of its sales came from vegetarian options last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Cheryl Gum
A bittersweet goodbye: Greenbrier Resort’s candymaker set to retire after 40 years
The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV
The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV
Melissa Evans with her two sons.
McDowell County woman in search of liver donor
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Actress Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her brain

Latest News

Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Pembroke Rd. to close for work in Greenbrier County
CU President Kendra Boggess
Concord University president inducted into Sharp Shooters Class of 2023
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
City of Bluefield to host Town Hall
George Cole
Tazewell County man wins almost $900,000 through Va. Lottery online game