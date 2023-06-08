Raleigh County Commission weighing how to address PEIA hike

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Major decisions are ahead in Raleigh County as employees are faced with a potential 15 percent hike in fees from the PEIA board.

County commissioners are currently working to determine how much, if any of that cost will be handed down to employees. State employees recently saw a 24 percent increase to their fees, but the legislature offset that increase with a statewide pay raise.

The total increase for the county stands around $324,000 a year.

During a commission staff meeting this week, Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield proposed using money saved on the jail bill to help offset that cost. Instead of budgeting for 2.2 million a year, he feels confident his staff can keep that number under 1.9 million. In fact, this year he said they are projected to come in around 1.35 million, nearly $900,000 under budget.

In recent years, he said his team has taken a triage approach to keep jail costs under control by prosecuting some of the major crimes faster. He said those crimes often end up eating up much of the budget. Once the cases are prosecuted, he said the cost of jailing those inmates becomes the state’s responsibility.

“The county employees here work very hard. I think we’re the gold standard on county government and I think employees should be rewarded by not incurring this extra cost,” said Hatfield.

Commissioner Greg Duckworth said that he too is supportive of using some of the jail bill towards this end.

If county employees were to absorb the increase, they could lose as much as $140 per paycheck.

County commissioners will vote on the issue at their next commission meeting.

