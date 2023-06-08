Quiet carnival returns to Cole Chevy Mountain Festival

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The quiet carnival returned for the second year at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival on Thursday. The event was for those with special needs who can’t be around loud noises.

Those in attendance were able to watch the sea lion show along with the Texas Tommy Wild West Show. After that participant were able to get free fair food and ride some of the rides. This is the second year the event has taken place and those in charge of organizing it say it wouldn’t be possible without sponsors.

“We want to thank those folks especially for being able to help fund this so we can cover the costs. It’s truly emotional to see the kids and the faces of the folks who haven’t been able to participate in anything like this. It really warms your heart. So we’re extremely excited to be able to do this,” said President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of The Two Virginias, Jeff Disibbio.

Disibbio says the chamber of commerce hopes to have the quiet carnival again next year.

