Princeton drops second game of season to Bristol

WhistlePigs lose 14-8 to State Liners
WhistlePigs drop to 0-2 to start season after loss to State liners Wednesday.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs took on the Bristol State Liners in the second game of both teams seasons in the Appalachian league.

Bristol would get out to a 3-1 but Princeton would tie 3-3 in the fifth. In the seventh inning, Bristol would score five runs to rally past Princeton 14-8. Princeton starts the season 0-2 after losing 16-6 to Bristol Tuesday.

