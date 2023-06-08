Princeton drops second game of season to Bristol

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs took on the Bristol State Liners in the second game of both teams seasons in the Appalachian league.

Bristol would get out to a 3-1 but Princeton would tie 3-3 in the fifth. In the seventh inning, Bristol would score five runs to rally past Princeton 14-8. Princeton starts the season 0-2 after losing 16-6 to Bristol Tuesday.

