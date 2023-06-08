Pembroke Rd. to close for work in Greenbrier County

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 10/2, Pembroke Road, will have a bridge closure at milepost 0.66 to 0.67 beginning 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, through Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for a structure and deck replacement.

Local traffic is asked to access Pembroke Road from Trout Road, CR 10.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

