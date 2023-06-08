TAZEWELL Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday was the first session of “Library at Lincolnshire,” a weekly themed event held by the Tazewell County Public Library at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell, Virginia.

This week’s theme was cars, and kids got to see a demolition derby car up close.

In addition, they also had a car-themed craft, Legos, a service dog and more.

An organizer for the event says, with the library in Tazewell being closed for construction, meeting in the park is a great way to let kids have fun throughout the summer while encouraging reading.

Youth Services Librarian Lisa Tyson says they will meet rain or shine at this location. “It’s just a perfect outdoor, fresh air venue. Gets kids out in nature and gives us a chance to connect with families to promote reading.”

If you would like to attend the next session of Library at Lincolnshire (which will be dinosaur themed), it will be held Wednesday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m.

Tyson encourages people to check out the Tazewell County Public Library’s website for more information on upcoming events at libraries around Tazewell County.

