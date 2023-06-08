Hazy skies return to the region

Mainly sunny skies are expected today but smoke from the Canadian wildfires will drift back into our region. Most of the smoke will stay aloft creating hazy conditions, but some will make it to the surface which will lower our air quality. Temperatures will remain below average in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies. It will be chilly as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

A few stray showers are possible on Friday; otherwise, we’ll see mainly sunny and hazy skies. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Dry and hazy conditions are expected on Saturday as temperatures rise into the 70s. A few showers are possible on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area.

Early next week looks unsettled with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

