Greenbrier Co. man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raymond Matthew Ramos, 41, of Lewisburg, has plead guilty to distribution of quantity of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on June 29. 2022, Ramos sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Alderson. Ramos admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling quantities of methamphetamine to the confidential informant on July 6, 2022, in Beaver and on July 27, 2022, in Lewisburg.

On July 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence where Ramos was staying. Officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material, and over $1,000. The cash included recorded money from the July 27, 2022, drug transaction. Ramos admitted that he possessed the seized methamphetamine and intended to distribute it. Ramos also admitted to telling law enforcement officers that he distributed a half-pound of methamphetamine weekly between the third week of April 2022 and July 14, 2022.

Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.