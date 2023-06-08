Greenbrier Co. man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

Raymond Matthew Ramos
Raymond Matthew Ramos(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raymond Matthew Ramos, 41, of Lewisburg, has plead guilty to distribution of quantity of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on June 29. 2022, Ramos sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Alderson. Ramos admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling quantities of methamphetamine to the confidential informant on July 6, 2022, in Beaver and on July 27, 2022, in Lewisburg.

On July 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence where Ramos was staying. Officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material, and over $1,000. The cash included recorded money from the July 27, 2022, drug transaction. Ramos admitted that he possessed the seized methamphetamine and intended to distribute it. Ramos also admitted to telling law enforcement officers that he distributed a half-pound of methamphetamine weekly between the third week of April 2022 and July 14, 2022.

Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Cheryl Gum
A bittersweet goodbye: Greenbrier Resort’s candymaker set to retire after 40 years
Melissa Evans with her two sons.
McDowell County woman in search of liver donor
The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV
The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country

Latest News

Kevin Leon Davis
Federal inmate pleads guilty to escape
WDTV
Important things to know about HMPV
Cory Maynard
Suspect in West Virginia trooper’s killing to appear in court days after funeral
Samantha Cody
Glen Jean woman sentenced for felony drug crime