Glen Jean woman sentenced for felony drug crime

Samantha Cody
Samantha Cody(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Samantha J. Cody, 35, of Glen Jean, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Ewing for felony conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine. Cody was sentenced to 60 years for the conspiracy conviction and one to 15 years for the delivery convictions.

Cody must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before she would be eligible for patrol.

In rendering his decision, Judge Ewing noted that Cody was a member of and a participant in a significant drug trafficking organization that enabled out of state drug dealers to expand their network into Fayette County, West Virginia. Judge Ewing further noted the significant harm to the community and citizens of Fayette County caused by the organization’s drug dealing. Cody was one of the primary distributors of drugs for Heather Hewitt, who was recently sentenced to up 90 years in prison as the leader of the drug trafficking organization. Jarod Hendrick, another significant member of the drug trafficking organization was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison.

In June of 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force began an investigation into a significant drug trafficking organization that was operating primarily in Fayette County. The investigation determined that Heather Hewitt was the leader of the organization, and that Hewitt was being assisted with her drug distribution activities by others, including Cody and Hendrick. In August of 2021, and using a confidential informant, the Task Force began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug trafficking organization. Cody was personally involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August of 2021 through February of 2022. At the time of her arrest on February 19, 2022, Cody was found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. At the time members of the drug trafficking organization were arrested, law enforcement seized over one pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, and just over $250,000.00 in U.S. Currency from the Hewitt drug trafficking organization. Ledgers found at the residence of Heather Hewitt and Jarod Hendrick documented the distribution of over 14 pounds of controlled substances and documented that Cody was personally involved in the distribution of over 1 pound of controlled substances. The hard work of the officers of the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force put an end to a significant drug trafficking organization that had been operating in Fayette County.

The items found in the search of the Hewitt organization.
The items found in the search of the Hewitt organization.(WVVA News)

