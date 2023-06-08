Fayette County Public Library puts books on wheels in Meadow Bridge

Fayette County Public Library bookmobile
Fayette County Public Library bookmobile(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On May 1, the Meadow Bridge branch of the Fayette County Public Library closed after decades in operation.

Becky Kellum, Director of the Fayette County Public Library, cited the poor condition of the building, which is owned by the Town of Meadow Bridge, and a lack of interest from the community as the main reasons for the decision; however, Kellum promised the library would still have a presence in the Meadow Bridge community.

For the last five weeks, the library’s new bookmobile has been making a stop in Meadow Bridge on Thursdays. It parks at the Meadow Bridge Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. It officers mostly children’s books- as it will be stopping at local schools later this Fall, but there are some adult fiction and non-fiction options available as well. Books can be checked out with a library card.

Kellum tells WVVA that the bookmobile has already had several visitors and adds that she is happy the library is able to remain in the area and provide summer reading materials to residents.

“We’re hoping that, with being here for two hours, people will have time to come down...use the facility. We also have a copy machine if somebody needs a copy, and we brought an extra laptop if somebody wanted to check something out or look some things up for reference.”

Starting June 12, the bookmobile will also be the site of the library’s Summer Reading Program for Meadow Bridge kids. The program is open to those ages three to 12 and does require parent permission. It will be held inside the bookmobile at 11 a.m. every Thursday until July 21.

The program will also be available in Ansted, Fayetteville, Montgomery, Mount Hope and Oak Hill. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

