City of Bluefield to host Town Hall

FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, June 13 at the Bluefield Arts Center (theater) to discuss flooding issues at 6 p.m.

This Town Hall meeting is open to the public, and all those affected by flooding and those that want additional information are invited to attend.

An American Red Cross representative will be in attendance as well as representatives from the State of West Virginia Emergency Managment Office.

