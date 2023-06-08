Candlelight vigil for Sgt. Cory Maynard to be held on Raleigh County Courthouse lawn Saturday

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, June 10, the Raleigh County community will say goodbye to West Virginia State Trooper Sergeant Cory Maynard, 37.

Sgt. Maynard was shot and killed in the Matewan area of Mingo County on Friday, June 2. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Funeral services for Sgt. Maynard were held on Wednesday, June 7, in Delbarton, West Virginia. Following those services, those in Raleigh County will gather at the Raleigh County Courthouse in Beckley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for a candlelight vigil.

The event is being organized by Shade Tree Car Club and aims to show support for all law enforcement.

“These officers literally walk out their door every day, and they don’t know if they’re going to come home or not, and we need to show them that we support them as a community,” shared Shade Tree’s Vice President Stephanie French.

French tells WVVA that a local pastor will be speaking at this weekend’s event and adds that candles will be provided.

