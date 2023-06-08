Appalachian Artists Association holds annual member exhibit at Bluefield Art Center

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian Artists Association is holding their annual exhibit featuring 11 of their members’ works.

Founded in 1977, the group’s goal is to show off the artistic talent in the area.

“Don’t miss it. There’s a lot of amazing art here, a lot of talent to see. Just to be proud of the Appalachian heritage and what we have in this area,” said Appalachian Artists Association member Andrea Brunais.

Brunais received the award for Best in Show for the exhibit.

The exhibit will run until July 14th inside the Bluefield Art Center’s Paine Gallery and is open every weekday from 11am to 2pm. The association is also accepting new members, for more information email appalart@gmail.com

