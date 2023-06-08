Air quality in the Two Virginias will be better soon

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Smoke from wildfires in Canada have been effecting the east coast from New England to the nation’s capital.

Earlier in the week, air quality sensors in our region were showing moderate to unhealthy levels.

While the air quality is getting better, use caution if you are a part of a high risk group.

Doug Butts, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg says “If you have respiratory problems, such as asthma, or heart conditions. Take it easy, stay inside, don’t go exert yourself, don’t go outside and try to run a marathon or anything.”

The smoke is expected to move out of our area by late Saturday early Sunday.

