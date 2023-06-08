Air quality in the Two Virginias will be better soon

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Smoke from wildfires in Canada have been effecting the east coast from New England to the nation’s capital.

Earlier in the week, air quality sensors in our region were showing moderate to unhealthy levels.

While the air quality is getting better, use caution if you are a part of a high risk group.

Doug Butts, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg says “If you have respiratory problems, such as asthma, or heart conditions. Take it easy, stay inside, don’t go exert yourself, don’t go outside and try to run a marathon or anything.”

The smoke is expected to move out of our area by late Saturday early Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Cheryl Gum
A bittersweet goodbye: Greenbrier Resort’s candymaker set to retire after 40 years
Melissa Evans with her two sons.
McDowell County woman in search of liver donor
The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV
The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country

Latest News

Tomatoes have had a hard time growing this year because of the weather.
Poor crops in Mercer County a result of unseasonable weather this year.
Participants gather to watch the sea lion show during the quiet carnival.
Quiet carnival returns to Cole Chevy Mountain Festival
Growing season
Air quality