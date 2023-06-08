12 local girls soccer players earn spots on the SWD first team

5 from Richlands, 4 from Graham, 3 from Tazewell
By Josh Widman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - All three of the Tazewell County schools are represented on the all-southwest district girls soccer 1st team.

Graham:

Ella Dales (District Player of the Year)

Reagyn Ramsay

Hannah White

Campbell Perdue

Head Coach, Lee Brown (District Coach of the Year)

Richlands:

Addy Lane-Queen

Jillian Shreve

Jaylyn Altizer

Annsley Trivette

Gabi Cox

Tazewell:

Audrey Brown

Skyler Mitchem

Grace Hancock

