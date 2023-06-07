WVU Mountaineer mascot visits Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine

WVU Mountaineer mascot visits Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine
WVU Mountaineer mascot visits Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In April, West Virginia University passed the rifle to their newest Mountaineer mascot and now he is touring the state.

Mikel Hager, the 69th Mountaineer mascot, stopped at Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine to meet with staff and patients. Hager told WVVA that it is a special kind of honor to be in a position where he can spread joy to West Virginians.

”It’s been awesome to have that impact and to know that just by showing up and talking to people for a couple of minutes I can make their day a whole lot better,” Hager said.

Ahead of his visit to PCH, Hager had already been to three other locations in Mercer County. In his past 5 weeks as the mascot, Hager has made appearances at 50 events. After his visit to the hospital today he also stopped by the Mercer County Courthouse before heading back to Morgantown.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R Bradford Hurt & Kiara Porterfield are two--now alumni of Princeton Senior High School who...
PSHS alumni awarded nearly a million in scholarships
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community; funeral services announced
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
Ronnie Cochran
Judge declares mistrial in Ronnie Cochran’s murder trial
Father Son Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Richlands Carnival to return this July
Richlands Carnival to return this July
Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also...
Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit
West Virginia State Police trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed Friday afternoon in...
Memorial services held Wednesday for fallen trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard