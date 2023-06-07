WVU Mountaineer mascot visits Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In April, West Virginia University passed the rifle to their newest Mountaineer mascot and now he is touring the state.

Mikel Hager, the 69th Mountaineer mascot, stopped at Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine to meet with staff and patients. Hager told WVVA that it is a special kind of honor to be in a position where he can spread joy to West Virginians.

”It’s been awesome to have that impact and to know that just by showing up and talking to people for a couple of minutes I can make their day a whole lot better,” Hager said.

Ahead of his visit to PCH, Hager had already been to three other locations in Mercer County. In his past 5 weeks as the mascot, Hager has made appearances at 50 events. After his visit to the hospital today he also stopped by the Mercer County Courthouse before heading back to Morgantown.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.