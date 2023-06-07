We’ll be cooler and drier by late week

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A front swinging through the region will bring unsettled weather through sundown. Through the early evening hours, on and off showers will be possible. While no severe or flood threat is expected, we could see some occasionally heavier spots of rain. Tonight, temps will eventually hit the 40s and 50s as we cool down and dry out behind the front later after sunset.

Frontal Map (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring mainly dry conditions, though stray shower or two will be possible before the day is over. Most of us will stay rain-free, but everyone will see some degree of haze overhead, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spill into our area. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and low 70s. Lows Thursday night will fall into the 40s and 50s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be seasonable and dry Friday and Saturday, but rain could return on Sunday-Monday of next week.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

