UVA honoring D’Sean Perry with on-grounds gallery displaying his artwork

UVA is honoring D’Sean Perry with an on-grounds art gallery displaying his artwork. Works honoring Perry are also on display.
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA is honoring D’Sean Perry with an on-grounds art gallery displaying his artwork. Works honoring Perry are also on display.

Perry was a fourth-year studio art major at UVA. The focus piece in the gallery is “Icarus,” 3D model collage.

“He was just a really delightful person. Someone who cared a lot about the art department and cared a lot about helping other people and getting other kids involved with art. We have students here who would not have been art majors if it wasn’t for him,” UVA Visual Resources Collection Assistant Director Victoria Valdes said.

The gallery is on display until June 23 and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
L-R Bradford Hurt & Kiara Porterfield are two--now alumni of Princeton Senior High School who...
PSHS alumni awarded nearly a million in scholarships
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community; funeral services announced
Ronnie Cochran
Judge declares mistrial in Ronnie Cochran’s murder trial
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody

Latest News

Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
Cheryl Gum
A bittersweet goodbye: Greenbrier Resort’s candymaker set to retire after 40 years
There will be colorful flyers with all the information are being distributed or you can visit...
Bluefield Transit announces expansion of routes