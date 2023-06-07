Two Fayette County residents to receive Governor’s Service Awards

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two Fayette County residents will be receiving Governor’s Service Awards on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. in Charleston at the Culture Center. Maren Boblits will be receiving her award in the youth category, and Libby Campbell Lucas will be receiving her award in the senior category.

Teen winner Boblits, of Edmond, is described as a “volunteer rockstar” by Volunteer West Virginia. She is a Fayette County 4-H Teen Leader, and in that role, she organized several service projects including Blessing Boxes, food drives, community cleanups, and others.

Maren’s commitment to community service was heightened when she noticed the pressing need to replenish the Blessing Boxes throughout Fayette County. In 2021, Fayette County 4-H started a Blessing Box program in the county, placing them in seven communities. However, the demand for nonperishable food and hygiene items far exceeded the frequency at which the boxes were being filled. Recognizing this challenge, Maren took charge and organized two highly successful canned food drives in March and October 2022.

During the canned food drive, Maren collaborated with local stores and schools, contacting various businesses to set up donation boxes within their premises. After weeks of collection, Maren and her 4-H club devised a plan to distribute all the donated items to the Blessing Boxes. In October, Maren organized a door-to-door “Trick or Treat for Canned Goods” event, encouraging club members to dress up in Halloween costumes and request donated canned food or hygiene items instead of candy. This innovative approach to volunteerism engaged members of all ages, making it a truly inclusive initiative. Through these efforts, Fayette County 4-H members could consistently keep the Blessing Boxes stocked and accessible to those in need. Although the precise number of residents benefiting from these boxes is unknown, the rate at which they became empty signifies the extensive need in the community.

In addition to her work with the Blessing Boxes, Maren identified another community need in 2022—community cleanups. Understanding the importance of a safe and clean environment, Maren and her 4-H club determined two communities in dire need of cleanup efforts. With true leadership, Maren encouraged the Fayette County 4-H Teen Leaders to adopt this project and successfully recruited club members to participate in the community cleanups.

Volunteer West Virginia described senior winner Lucas as “an angel in the community.” Lucas is very active in the Ansted community where she lives.

A lifelong resident of Ansted, one of Libby’s most eye-opening experiences occurred during her seventh-grade year when she noticed a classmate arriving at school in dirty clothes, subjected to ridicule by other students. Despite her own family’s modest means, Libby selflessly offered to bring clean clothes for her classmate every Monday morning. Witnessing the transformative power of her kindness and the smile it brought to her classmate’s face, Libby made a personal pledge to prevent anyone from experiencing hurt and humiliation. Although she acknowledges that she cannot help everyone, Libby remains committed to helping the community.

Libby Campbell Lucas is known for consistently going above and beyond to assist her neighbors in Ansted. Libby tirelessly arranges meals for families in need, helps families recover from house fires, organizes Narcan classes to combat the opioid crisis, purchases Christmas gifts for local families, and extends unwavering support to Ansted’s first responders and Volunteer Fire Department through homecooked meals. She also secured citations for the Ansted Fire Department through the legislature and helped to obtain a street sign for the fire department.

In 2001, when Ansted faced a devastating flood, Libby immediately headed to the emergency shelter, where she ended up staying 30 days to volunteer. During her time there, she encountered remarkable individuals, but one elderly man’s story left a mark on her heart. This man had been living in his van and required rescue. Upon arriving at the shelter, he expressed overwhelming gratitude to his “army of people” for saving him and rescuing his bible.

This experience led Libby to a decade of helping with shelters whenever the need arises, whether it is a flood, power outage, or warming shelter. Currently, she serves as the dedicated volunteer Shelter Coordinator for the Midland Trail Community Center. She has been involved in every shelter in the county as a Shelter Coordinator since 2001. This heartfelt story is just one of the many experiences that inspire Libby to continue giving back in Ansted.

