Tazewell softball moving onto state semifinals after win over Appomattox

Lady Bulldogs beat Lady Raiders 2-1 and move on in state tournament
Lady Bulldogs beat Lady Raiders 2-1 and move on in state tournament
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs took on the Appomattox Lady Raiders in the Class two state quarterfinals. The winner would move onto the state semifinals at the Botetourt sports complex.

Most of the offense came in the first inning, as Hannah Hayes would double with two outs for a two-RBI double to lead 2-0. The score would stay that way till the seventh behind Carly Compton’s pitching. In the seventh, the Lady Raiders would score a run but Compton would end the game with a strikeout. Tazewell wins 2-1, and will play Page County Friday, June 9th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R Bradford Hurt & Kiara Porterfield are two--now alumni of Princeton Senior High School who...
PSHS alumni awarded nearly a million in scholarships
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community; funeral services announced
FCC in-depth coverage map
New FCC broadband maps shows areas covered, and in-need in Two Virginias
Ronnie Cochran
Judge declares mistrial in Ronnie Cochran’s murder trial
Father Son Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Pulaski vs. Bluefield Opening Day
Ridge Runners drop their season opener to the River Turtles
G-girls’ undefeated season ends to Lady Highlanders in 4-2 loss. G-men lose to Highlanders 9-0.
Graham boys and girls soccer teams fall to Glenvar in state quarterfinals
Lady Bulldogs beat Lady Raiders 2-1 and move on in state tournament
Lady Bulldogs beat Lady Raiders 2-1 and move on in state tournament
G-girls’ undefeated season ends to Lady Highlanders in 4-2 loss. G-men lose to Highlanders 9-0.
G-girls’ undefeated season ends to Lady Highlanders in 4-2 loss. G-men lose to Highlanders 9-0.