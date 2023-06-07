Tazewell softball moving onto state semifinals after win over Appomattox
Lady Bulldogs beat Lady Raiders 2-1 and move on in state tournament
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs took on the Appomattox Lady Raiders in the Class two state quarterfinals. The winner would move onto the state semifinals at the Botetourt sports complex.
Most of the offense came in the first inning, as Hannah Hayes would double with two outs for a two-RBI double to lead 2-0. The score would stay that way till the seventh behind Carly Compton’s pitching. In the seventh, the Lady Raiders would score a run but Compton would end the game with a strikeout. Tazewell wins 2-1, and will play Page County Friday, June 9th.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.