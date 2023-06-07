Ridge Runners drop their season opener to the River Turtles

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield offense picked up steam too late and fell to Pulaski 8-5 on Opening Day.

The Ridge Runners tied the game at 1 in the 2nd inning. The River Turtles scored the next 6 runs to take a 7-1 lead. Bluefield answered with 4 runs in the 8th inning.

Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek hit a 3-run HR for the Ridge Runners in the loss.

The Princeton WhistlePigs are also 0-1 after a 16-6 loss to the Bristol Stateliners.

