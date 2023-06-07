Richlands Carnival to return this July

Richlands Carnival to return this July
Richlands Carnival to return this July(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Following an extended pandemic pause the Town of Richlands Carnival will make a comeback for 2023.

Put on in conjunction with Funtime Family Amusements, the festival is expected to have all the classic attractions with a Ferris wheel, carousel, food vendors and more.

”The carnival is a part of the tradition of Richlands. We’re welcoming it back with open arms. It’s something for families and people of all ages. I’d say from cotton candy to carousels it’s a win for the town of Richlands,” said Richlands Mayor Rod Cury.

The carnival will frun from July 6th through the 8th and will be held in the Richlands Police Department parking lot.

Applications for food vendors are open and can be found here. Those applications are due by June 15th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R Bradford Hurt & Kiara Porterfield are two--now alumni of Princeton Senior High School who...
PSHS alumni awarded nearly a million in scholarships
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community; funeral services announced
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
Ronnie Cochran
Judge declares mistrial in Ronnie Cochran’s murder trial
Father Son Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
WVU Mountaineer mascot visits Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine
WVU Mountaineer mascot visits Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine
Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also...
Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit
West Virginia State Police trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed Friday afternoon in...
Memorial services held Wednesday for fallen trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard