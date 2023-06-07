Richlands Carnival to return this July

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Following an extended pandemic pause the Town of Richlands Carnival will make a comeback for 2023.

Put on in conjunction with Funtime Family Amusements, the festival is expected to have all the classic attractions with a Ferris wheel, carousel, food vendors and more.

”The carnival is a part of the tradition of Richlands. We’re welcoming it back with open arms. It’s something for families and people of all ages. I’d say from cotton candy to carousels it’s a win for the town of Richlands,” said Richlands Mayor Rod Cury.

The carnival will frun from July 6th through the 8th and will be held in the Richlands Police Department parking lot.

Applications for food vendors are open and can be found here. Those applications are due by June 15th.

