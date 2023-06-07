Princeton City Council unofficial election results

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton, W.Va. Clerk’s Office reported unofficial results for Tuesday’s City Council election Tuesday night.

The results are as follows:

Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield: 101 votes

David Graham: 247 votes

James Hill: 207 votes

Dewey Russell: 202 votes

Candace Wilson: 160 votes

Three seats were up for election -- with David Graham, James Hill and Dewey Russell expected to either take office or remain in-office following a June 12th canvas. Results will remain unofficial until that time.

Bluefield, W.Va. unofficial City Board election results
"Make Your Own Geode" Art Workshop coming to Downtown Merchants
The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV
