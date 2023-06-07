Princeton City Council unofficial election results

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton, W.Va. Clerk’s Office reported unofficial results for Tuesday’s City Council election Tuesday night.

The results are as follows:

Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield: 101 votes

David Graham: 247 votes

James Hill: 207 votes

Dewey Russell: 202 votes

Candace Wilson: 160 votes

Three seats were up for election -- with David Graham, James Hill and Dewey Russell expected to either take office or remain in-office following a June 12th canvas. Results will remain unofficial until that time.

