Princeton City Council unofficial election results
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton, W.Va. Clerk’s Office reported unofficial results for Tuesday’s City Council election Tuesday night.
The results are as follows:
Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield: 101 votes
David Graham: 247 votes
James Hill: 207 votes
Dewey Russell: 202 votes
Candace Wilson: 160 votes
Three seats were up for election -- with David Graham, James Hill and Dewey Russell expected to either take office or remain in-office following a June 12th canvas. Results will remain unofficial until that time.
