Potential solution in the works for city where children spotted crawling under trains to get to school

HAMMOND, Ind. (InvestigateTV) — The city at the center of the national conversation about blocked railroad crossings may soon have a solution to the problem that had children risking their lives just to get to class.

Just weeks after an InvestigateTV/ProPublica investigation highlighted the life-threatening consequences of blocked rail crossings in Hammond, Indiana, the city’s mayor says there is a likely solution in the works.

In an interview with InvestigateTV Wednesday, Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott said the city has been in conversations with Norfolk Southern about a pedestrian bridge that would provide a safe way for children to get over the tracks.

Our joint investigation previously showed students as young as kindergarteners forced to climb under and through the company’s rail cars as they sat stalled on the tracks for hours, blocking the path to school.

When crossings are blocked and there's no way around, kids risk their lives to get to school by crawling through trains that could start at any moment.

McDermott says terms of a memorandum of understanding are still being worked out, but that the company has discussed providing funding for an estimated $5 million project that would eliminate pedestrian encounters with trains in the city’s Hessville neighborhood, which is home to an elementary, middle and high school.

The mayor says Norfolk Southern’s CEO Alan Shaw reached out to him after seeing the investigation, expressing concerns and vowing to work cooperatively on solutions.

Norfolk Southern did not respond to specific questions from InvestigateTV regarding the project. When reached for comment a spokesman said simply the company remains engaged with the mayor and community officials.

“Without that article, without that attention we’re getting, Norfolk Southern is not talking to the mayor of the city of Hammond,” McDermott said. “My impression is he really cares about this. He was horrified.”

The potential project would be major progress for the city, which has been dealing with blocked crossings for decades and has become synonymous with the issue in recent weeks after footage of the children went viral, resulting in calls for action at the state and federal level.

Senate legislation addressing blocked crossings was introduced in mid-April by Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“I think everybody’s paying attention and I know what the difference is. I’ve been singing this set of tunes for 20 years and finally we’re getting action,” McDermott said. “It will save lives. No doubt about it.”

The mayor would not provide specific details about the potential location of the pedestrian bridge, saying it could involve movement of area residents. But he said he anticipates it could be constructed and available for use as early as 2025.

Complaints about blocked crossings have been an issue nationwide, with tens of thousands filed with the Federal Railroad Administration every year. The agency does not have the authority to regulate blockages or issue fines to rail carriers.

But earlier this week the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the distribution of $570 million in grant funding for projects designed to eliminate dangerous rail crossings nationwide. Dozens of projects in 32 states received funding, which is designed to improve safety at crossings or eliminate them altogether.

Hammond is among them. The city received a $7 million grant for the Governors Parkway Bridge overpass project, that while helpful in addressing some of the city’s crossing issues, does not solve the dangers associated with children crossing stopped trains in the Hessville neighborhood.

McDermott said the city opted not to apply for federal grants to address those crossings highlighted in InvestigateTV/ProPublica’s report, indicating that he wanted to seek out funding sources that could be accessed more quickly.

He said he is confident Norfolk Southern will provide a significant amount of the money required for the pedestrian bridge that will more immediately address the safety issues that exist.

In the meantime, the mayor confirmed Norfolk Southern has been taking steps to prevent blocked crossings that put children and other residents at risk, including stoppage curfews that keep trains from parking on the tracks during certain school hours when children might need to cross and notifying residents by email about potential blockages.

McDermott said he expects that activity to continue as they work out the specifics of the pedestrian bridge and move toward construction on that project and the federally funded overpass.

