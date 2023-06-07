New additions unveiled at Tailyard dog park

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some new additions to the Tailyard dog park in Bluefield, West Virginia were shown off on Wednesday. New improvements to the dog park include a shaded area, new benches and more waste baskets.

The improvements were made possible thanks to a $8,000 grant from the Cole Foundation. Bluefield City Manage Cecil Marson says the improvements are a continuing effort to improve the city.

“We want to bring folks downtown. We want them to come shop, come eat and we wan them to enjoy their time. Have a pet friendly place, a lot of folks in our city have animals and we have a beautiful park where they can sit and get some shade and have a nice time with their animals and maybe grub lunch or dinner,” said Marson.

The Tailyard is located on Raleigh Street if you would like to take your furry friend for a visit to the dog park.

