New additions unveiled at Tailyard dog park

Dog visits the Tailyard dog park
Dog visits the Tailyard dog park(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some new additions to the Tailyard dog park in Bluefield, West Virginia were shown off on Wednesday. New improvements to the dog park include a shaded area, new benches and more waste baskets.

The improvements were made possible thanks to a $8,000 grant from the Cole Foundation. Bluefield City Manage Cecil Marson says the improvements are a continuing effort to improve the city.

“We want to bring folks downtown. We want them to come shop, come eat and we wan them to enjoy their time. Have a pet friendly place, a lot of folks in our city have animals and we have a beautiful park where they can sit and get some shade and have a nice time with their animals and maybe grub lunch or dinner,” said Marson.

The Tailyard is located on Raleigh Street if you would like to take your furry friend for a visit to the dog park.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail
L-R Bradford Hurt & Kiara Porterfield are two--now alumni of Princeton Senior High School who...
PSHS alumni awarded nearly a million in scholarships
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community; funeral services announced
Ronnie Cochran
Judge declares mistrial in Ronnie Cochran’s murder trial
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody

Latest News

Melissa Evans with her two sons.
McDowell County woman in search of liver donor
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
A former Raleigh County Board of Education President was in federal court in Beckley on...
Former BOE President in federal court challenging Beckley Police on qualified immunity
Quiet Carnival
Mountain Fest to hold “Quiet Carnival” for students with special needs this Thursday