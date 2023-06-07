Mountain Fest to hold “Quiet Carnival” for students with special needs this Thursday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The flashing lights and booming music of Cole Chevy’s Mountain Fest is a part of the fun for many, but for those with autism it can be more stressful than enjoyable.

That is why the festival will hold a “Quiet Carnival” this Thursday.

We spoke with a member of Tazewell County non-profit Taking Action for Special Kids, or TASK, about why its important for the festival to hold space for kids with sensory issues.

”Students really need to feel accepted in this world and that helps them boost their self-esteem, their social skills and all of those things that are good to feel welcome in society,” said Patti Cettin.

The Quiet Carnival for students with disabilities will take place this Thursday June 8th from 2PM to 3:30PM and will offer free rides as well as games, snacks and live shows.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.