Junior Appalachian Musicians holds first summer session

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Traditional Appalachian music is often a point of pride for our area and Richlands’ Teen Venture Center is offering a way for the next generation to connect with their heritage.

Junior Appalachian Musicians, or “JAM” is beginning its first ever summer session. The lessons are for kids of all skill levels in grades 6 through 12 with instrument offerings in fiddle, banjo and guitar.

“For a community like this especially where the music of Appalachia is so important to the region, you’re giving these kids an escape from school and home. You’re also giving them a skill unlike a sport that can last forever,” said JAM Director Nick Weitzenfeld.

The program meets at the Teen Venture Center in Richlands every Tuesday from 3:30pm to 5:30pm until July 25th. Enrollment is on a rolling basis and costs a one time fee of $35. Scholarships are available for the courses as well.

Please don’t hesitate to contact the Tazewell JAM director, Nick Weitzenfeld (cell: 540-641-6166; email: nweitzenjam@gmail.com), with any inquiries.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.