Graham boys and girls soccer teams fall to Glenvar in state quarterfinals

G-girls’ undefeated season ends to Lady Highlanders in 4-2 loss. G-men lose to Highlanders 9-0.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-girl’s took on the Glenvar Lady Highlanders in the Class two state quarterfinals. The winner would move onto the state semifinals in Salem on Friday, June 9th.

It was a tight start to the game as Ella Dales scored a quick goal to lead 1-0, but Giuliana Stanley would score a few minutes after off a penalty kick to tie it 1-1.

In the second half, Stanley would score again off a penalty kick to make it 2-1 but a Sophie Scarberry goal a little later would tie it 2-2. Not even a minute later though, Stanely would score another goal to make it 3-2. Near the end, Stanley would score her fourth goal and Graham would go onto lose 4-2. G-girls finish the season at 18-1.

The Graham G-men also took on the Glenvar Highlanders in the class two state quarterfinals on the road. The G-men’s season would also end in a 9-0 defeat.

