Former BOE President in federal court challenging Beckley Police on qualified immunity

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A former Raleigh County Board of Education President was in federal court in Beckley on Wednesday, challenging a claim of qualified immunity by two Beckley Police officers.

Cindy Jafary was arrested for Obstruction just before the Pandemic after officers claimed she had interfered with a priority one domestic call, in which there was also a separate medical emergency.

In court on Wednesday, Jafary said she had responded to the home to help with the medical emergency involving her brother-in-law and was unaware of the domestic dispute at the time she arrived at the home. While police said Jafary repeatedly interfered with the response and refused to leave, Jafary claims she simply asked the officers not to use profanity and left when asked.

In their filing, attorneys for Jafary described the arrest as retaliatory, claiming they only made the arrest after Jafary had called in a complaint to Beckley PD headquarters. They further claimed that the officers waited until 11 p.m. to make the arrest so she would have to spend the night in jail.

The attorney for the officers countered that complaint by saying the officers did not come back on duty until 8 p.m. the following night and attempted to issue all of the warrants for that particular incident on the same night. The attorney further stated that it was the department’s policy that the attending officer also serve the warrants and both of those officers worked night shift.

While the charge against Jafary was dropped and expunged from her record in circuit court, she is seeking attorney’s fees and damages in federal court over alleged violations of her first and fourth amendment rights.

Testimony is expected to continue on Thursday.

