Fayette County Sheriff’s Office taking applications for Personal Transportation Officer

Fayette County Sheriff's Department
Fayette County Sheriff's Department(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking applications for a full-time Personal Transportation Officer.

The nature of the work performed may involve certain elements of danger where frequent interaction with charged and sentenced criminal offenders will be required. Persons occupying this position will be expected to be attentive to security details and have a responsibility for the protection of all inmates, detainees and the general public.

Those interested in can apply in person at 100 Church Street in Fayetteville, WV or send resume to Mike.fridley@fayettecountywv.gov.

