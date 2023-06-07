Eight south West Virginia counties to receiving Community Corrections Grant funds
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $5,472,061 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects, and of those, eight are in the southern region of the state.
These funds will assist local communities in establishing and continuing operation of community corrections programs. The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.
Those receiving funds in our area include:
Fayette County Commission — $196,280
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.
Greenbrier County Commission — $295,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.
McDowell County Commission — $125,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.
Mercer County Commission — $287,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.
Raleigh County Commission — $192,277
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.
SUMMERS & MONROE
Summers County Commission — $135,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.
Wyoming County Commission — $130,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.
Other counties receiving funding include:
BERKELEY
Berkeley County Council — $244,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.
DODDRIDGE
Doddridge County Commission — $52,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.
HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, & PENDLETON
Hampshire County Commission — $190,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.
HARRISON
Harrison County Commission — $100,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson County Commission — $155,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.
KANAWHA
Kanawha County Commission — $155,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.
LOGAN, BOONE, LINCOLN, & MINGO
Logan County Commission — $475,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.
MARION
Marion County Commission — $120,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.
MARSHALL, BROOKE, HANCOCK, OHIO, TYLER, & WETZEL
Marshall County Commission — $300,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.
MASON
Mason County Commission — $134,522
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.
MINERAL & GRANT
Mineral County Commission — $190,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.
MONONGALIA
Monongalia County Commission — $190,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.
MORGAN
Morgan County Commission — $120,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.
NICHOLAS
Nicholas County Commission — $103,982
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.
POCAHONTAS
Pocahontas County Commission — $51,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.
PRESTON
Preston County Commission — $100,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County.
PUTNAM
Putnam County Commission — $130,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.
RANDOLPH
Randolph County Commission — $100,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.
TAYLOR & BARBOUR
Taylor County Commission — $120,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.
TUCKER
Tucker County Commission — $148,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.
UPSHUR & LEWIS
Upshur County Commission — $161,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.
WAYNE & CABELL
Wayne County Commission — $450,000
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.
WOOD, JACKSON, ROANE, PLEASANTS, & RITCHIE
Wood County Commission — $320,500
These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.
