Eight south West Virginia counties to receiving Community Corrections Grant funds

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $5,472,061 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects, and of those, eight are in the southern region of the state.

These funds will assist local communities in establishing and continuing operation of community corrections programs. The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.

Those receiving funds in our area include:

Fayette County Commission — $196,280

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.

Greenbrier County Commission — $295,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.

McDowell County Commission — $125,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.

Mercer County Commission — $287,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.

Raleigh County Commission — $192,277

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.

SUMMERS & MONROE

Summers County Commission — $135,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.

Wyoming County Commission — $130,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.

Other counties receiving funding include:

BERKELEY

Berkeley County Council — $244,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.

DODDRIDGE

Doddridge County Commission — $52,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.

HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, & PENDLETON

Hampshire County Commission — $190,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.

HARRISON

Harrison County Commission — $100,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.

JEFFERSON

Jefferson County Commission — $155,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.

KANAWHA

Kanawha County Commission — $155,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.

LOGAN, BOONE, LINCOLN, & MINGO

Logan County Commission — $475,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.

MARION

Marion County Commission — $120,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.

MARSHALL, BROOKE, HANCOCK, OHIO, TYLER, & WETZEL

Marshall County Commission — $300,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

MASON

Mason County Commission — $134,522

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.

MINERAL & GRANT

Mineral County Commission — $190,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.

MONONGALIA

Monongalia County Commission — $190,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.

MORGAN

Morgan County Commission — $120,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.

NICHOLAS

Nicholas County Commission — $103,982

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.

POCAHONTAS

Pocahontas County Commission — $51,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.

PRESTON

Preston County Commission — $100,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County.

PUTNAM

Putnam County Commission — $130,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.

RANDOLPH

Randolph County Commission — $100,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.

TAYLOR & BARBOUR

Taylor County Commission — $120,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.

TUCKER

Tucker County Commission — $148,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.

UPSHUR & LEWIS

Upshur County Commission — $161,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.

WAYNE & CABELL

Wayne County Commission — $450,000

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.

WOOD, JACKSON, ROANE, PLEASANTS, & RITCHIE

Wood County Commission — $320,500

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.

