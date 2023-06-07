A cool and damp Wednesday is expected

A cold front will push through our region today bringing scattered showers, especially for our southern counties. Flooding nor severe weather looks likely, but some heavy downpours are possible at times. Lots of clouds and cooler temperatures in the 60s and low 70s are expected this afternoon.

We’ll dry up and clear out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and low 50s tonight.

High pressure will build in as we wrap up the workweek. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday, but northerly winds will keep temperatures below average in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s. Smoke from the wildfires in Canada will drift into our region once again late week.

We’ll stay dry and hazy on Saturday as temperatures rise into the 70s. Another cold front will approach our area on Sunday which will bring a few showers and storms.

We’ll stay unsettled on Monday as that front moves through, and we’ll be cooler as well with highs in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

