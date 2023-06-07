Bluefield, W.Va. unofficial City Board election results

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va. City Clerk Robert Luther reported the city’s unofficial results for Tuesday’s City Board election Tuesday night.

According to Luther -- the results are as follows:

Matt Knowles: 129 votes

Peter Taylor: 138 votes

Ashley Carr: 57 votes

Ashton Shaw: 54 votes

The city had two at-large seats up for grabs. Upon certification, Knowles and Taylor are expected to hold onto their current positions, as both ran as incumbents.

These results are unofficial until canvassed for certification, which is currently set for next Monday.

