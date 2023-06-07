Bluefield Transit announces expansion of routes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Area Transit made an official announcement that will be a potential game changer for residents in McDowell County.

People that live in the area that stretches from Ieager to Bradshaw and over to Caretta and Coalwood will now have a much-needed bus service available.

B.A.T. General manager John Reeves along with Iaeger Mayor Joe Ford and Ieager council member Leonard Kiser came together to make this big announcement.

Reeves says that they are excited to be able to serve a sizable chunk of McDowell County.

" I was contacted by mayor ford several months ago expressing a need for the citizens. This is why we are here, to serve the public and anytime we can it is a great feeling.”

Mayor Ford echos that and is hopeful this will be a huge help to residents in these rural areas.

It is an important thing to have this service for the area because it is much needed, and we feel like we were left out. Now that we are going to be able to have this it is going to be a great plus to the community, and I hope everybody appreciate it.”

There will be colorful flyers with all the information are being distributed or you can visit the Bluefield Area Transit website to see all the times, route map and schedule.

