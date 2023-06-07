A bit of rain is on the way for Wednesday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, cloud cover will gradually increase. As a cold front approaches, the wind will pick up a bit. and we’ll begin to see some scattered showers after midnight.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be on and off as the front moves through into Wednesday AM. Though flooding nor severe weather look likely, we’ll still see occasional heavier rain. Tomorrow, highs will be cooler, topping off in the low-upper 60s. We’ll dry out through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday night will be cooler and quiet with patchy fog and low temps in the 40s.

PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday and Friday will bring slightly cooler-than average temps in the upper mid 60s-low 70s, but we should stay dry and sunny. We’ll be clear and cool through the end of the week during the nights, with low temps the 40s.

We look warmer to start this weekend, but another frontal system will move by Sunday....

