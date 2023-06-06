We’ll stay hazy and mild into Tuesday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will make for eye-catching sunrises/sunsets
AIR QUALITY FORECAST
AIR QUALITY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SMOKE FORECAST
SMOKE FORECAST

Smoke is traveling from wildfires to our north/northwest in Canada. While the haze will make for neat-looking sunrises/sunsets at times, fine particulates could also negatively affect our air quality.’

HOW DOES SMOKE AFFECT SKY COLOR?

In the coming days, those with heart and lung issues need to stay inside as much as possible, to be safe!

Tonight
Tonight

Otherwise, tonight and tomorrow look quiet. Overnight, we’ll see passing clouds and cooler low temps in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY FORECAST
TUESDAY FORECAST

Tomorrow will bring partly cloudy (and still hazy) skies, and highs should hit the 70s. We could see a stray shower tomorrow afternoon/evening, but most will stay dry.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Tuesday night, the breeze will pick up a bit and cloud cover will increase as a cold front approaches. This front will swing in midweek, clearing out most of the smoke in our area, and bringing some rain Wednesday morning.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Late week, we look cooler and drier.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

