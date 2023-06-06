Ramey Auto Group & WVVA team up for 16th annual featured American Red Cross blood drives this summer

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. For the 16th consecutive year WVVA and Ramey Auto Group have teamed up to bring you our featured American Red Cross blood drives of the summer.

Kicking off June 1st and lasting for 90 days. Donors will be entered for a chance to take home a car--this year it is a 2020 Chevy Spark LS.

Below are a list of our featured drives find additional drive information at redcrossblood.org

DATE LOCATION TIME JUNE 8 Peterstown United Methodist Church 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM JUNE 12 Lifeline Church in Hinton 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM JUNE 15 First Church of God in Princeton 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM JUNE 21 Princeton Rescue Squad 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM JUNE 27 Princeton Health and Fitness 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM JULY 3 Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM AUG 3 Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.