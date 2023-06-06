Ramey Auto Group & WVVA team up for 16th annual featured American Red Cross blood drives this summer

Scan the QR Code or check out the information below.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
One pint of blood can save up to three lives. For the 16th consecutive year WVVA and Ramey Auto Group have teamed up to bring you our featured American Red Cross blood drives of the summer.

Kicking off June 1st and lasting for 90 days. Donors will be entered for a chance to take home a car--this year it is a 2020 Chevy Spark LS.

Below are a list of our featured drives find additional drive information at redcrossblood.org

DATELOCATIONTIME
JUNE 8Peterstown United Methodist Church10:30 AM - 4:30 PM
JUNE 12Lifeline Church in Hinton11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
JUNE 15First Church of God in Princeton12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
JUNE 21Princeton Rescue Squad11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
JUNE 27Princeton Health and Fitness10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
JULY 3Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
AUG 3Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

