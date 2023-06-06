Ramey Auto Group & WVVA team up for 16th annual featured American Red Cross blood drives this summer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
One pint of blood can save up to three lives. For the 16th consecutive year WVVA and Ramey Auto Group have teamed up to bring you our featured American Red Cross blood drives of the summer.
Kicking off June 1st and lasting for 90 days. Donors will be entered for a chance to take home a car--this year it is a 2020 Chevy Spark LS.
Below are a list of our featured drives find additional drive information at redcrossblood.org
|DATE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|JUNE 8
|Peterstown United Methodist Church
|10:30 AM - 4:30 PM
|JUNE 12
|Lifeline Church in Hinton
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|JUNE 15
|First Church of God in Princeton
|12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
|JUNE 21
|Princeton Rescue Squad
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|JUNE 27
|Princeton Health and Fitness
|10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|JULY 3
|Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|AUG 3
|Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
