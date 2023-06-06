Manchin announces $495K for McDowell County wastewater infrastructure upgrades

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced that the DigDeep Right to Water Project will be receiving $495,840 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Those funds will be used to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in McDowell County.

“I’m proud to have secured direct funding for the DigDeep Right to Water project that will support their work to improve wastewater infrastructure in McDowell County,” said Senator Manchin. “This initiative will install sanitary septic and sewage service in 35 households, which will help protect the quality of the county’s water sources and promote community health. Upgrades to essential water infrastructure in McDowell County are long-overdue. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

This funding will specifically be used to design and install residential septic systems because currently, municipal sewage lines cannot reach many rural homes and the appropriate septic systems are often cost prohibitive.

The project will provide septic and sewage service to 35 homes housing 80 people. Another 17,000 residents of McDowell County will benefit from these efforts to eliminate straight-piping of raw sewage into the community’s rivers, streams and other waterways.

This federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.