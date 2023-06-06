“Make Your Own Geode” Art Workshop coming to Downtown Merchants

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Normally, geodes are only made by nature, but a new workshop coming to Downtown Merchants in Bluefield, West Virginia hopes to teach people how to make their very own. The “Make Your Own Geode” Art Workshop at Downtown Merchants lets people create faux geodes that sparkle like the real thing. Ellis Martin, the workshop’s teacher, says these geodes are easy to make and allow for an artist’s creative expression. She says she chose to teach this workshop to let people make a fun piece of art regardless of age or skill level.

“Well, I try to make all different classes out of all different things. This one is good for adults and children. Children can do it just as well as adults. So... this one’s for everybody,” says Martin.

If you would like to participate in this workshop, it will be held on Saturday, June 10th at 2:00 pm. Space is limited, so Martin encourages those interested to stop by Downtown Merchants or message their Facebook page to reserve a spot. If you miss this workshop, Downtown Merchants will hold similar ones in the future including a pottery wind chimes workshop.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.