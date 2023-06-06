Judge declares mistrial in Ronnie Cochran’s murder trial

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L Kirkpatrick has declared a mistrial in the Ronnie Cochran murder trial.

Cochran is accused of murdering his son in December of 2019 in the Slab Fork area of Raleigh County. He also faces charges of wanton endangerment.

The mistrial was declared in court on Tuesday, June 6, following opening statements. While addressing the jury, Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Thompson said Cochran would likely “tell” them his actions were in self-defense. Cochran’s defense attorneys immediately called attention to Thompson’s wording, stating that it violated their client’s Constitutional rights. According to the defense, Cochran had not stated whether or not he planned to take the stand, but now, if he didn’t, the jury would be prejudiced against him for not doing so.

After consulting with his authorities, Judge Kirkpatrick declared the mistrial, meaning a new jury will have to be selected, and the trial will have to begin again. He explained that during a pre-trial hearing, the State asked for a motion to be granted that barred the defense from referring to Cochran’s decision to testify in opening statements.

“The decision of the defendant as to whether or not to testify is a personal decision, and it is unknown whether or not the defendant will do so until he either begins testifying or announces a decision that he will not testify,” explained Judge Kirkpatrick, adding that he agreed that if Cochran decided not to testify that the jury would now be in a position to wonder why.

“This is a crucial issue; it is a critical matter. The court proceeds that there is no way to rehabilitate with the situation. It is of great prejudice to the defendant.”

A trial date was not set in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.