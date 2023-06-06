A hazy Tuesday lies ahead

Most should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Hazy skies are expected today as smoke from wildfires in Canada drifts south into our region. Most of the smoke will stay aloft, but some will make it to the surface which will lower our air quality. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a few showers are possible late. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.

A cold front will swing through our region tomorrow bringing more clouds and some showers. There is a better chance of rain the further south you go on Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side in the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will build in as we wrap up the workweek. Mainly sunny skies are expected on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Warmer weather is on tap for the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. We should stay dry on Saturday, but rain chances do return on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

